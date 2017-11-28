Co sądzicie? Kontrowersja wokół filmu w CBC

Każdy kto chce wziąć udział w tej dyskusji musi obejrzeć film emitowany przez CBC “Interrupt this program: Warsaw”. Może nawet więcej niż raz.

Oto opis cyklu “Interrupt this program” z CBC:

As tensions rise around the world, International Emmy Award-nominated “Interrupt This Program” looks to the artists in cities that have experienced major traumas: natural disasters, long-term violence, political unrest or economic meltdown. In these cities under pressure, artists are fighting back. Each episode, three young determined local artists and one Canadian with deep roots in the community are committed to making art that elicits change, displays courage or protests against their city’s political and societal status quo.

http://watch.cbc.ca/interrupt-this-program/season-3/episode-6/38e815a-00d2e35ac1b

Film wywołał burzę i protesty. Pytanie – co sądzicie o tym filmie?

Dopuszczane do dyksusji będą tylko kulturalne wypowiedzi, w których zamiast obrażać będziemy DYSKUTOWAĆ, czyli polemizować z opiniami innych i wyrażać swoje zdanie.