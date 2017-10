Poszukujemy zaginionego w Toronto mężczyzny

W swoim mailu pani Magdalena przytacza list napisany przez przyjaciół zaginionego brata:

MISSING! TORONTO AREA LAST SEEN TUESDAY

PLEASE SHARE!

Our dear friend, Grzegorz Kaniowski has been missing since TUESDAY. He has not been active on social media, the police have checked his banking and telephone history and everything is turning up to be a dead end.

Grzegorz (Gregory) frequents Church Street (Woodys etc) and was last seen/heard from leaving a movie with Emil and their friend on Monday evening and briefly seen on Tuesday by his roommate.

PLEASE SHARE! Especially if you or anyone you know have been or are often in the Church Street area bars/scene. Any leads as to where he might be or where he was last seen will help us locate him ASAP.

Please call 289-200-3254 if you have any leads, or contact the Toronto Police Department, a missing persons file has been opened – Toronto Police Service: 11 Division, Case # 17-1851523; in the interim, please do not hesitate to call me. Please share.

Lindsay