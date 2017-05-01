Komu praca?

The City of Toronto, Next Steps Employment Centres, Progress Career Planning Institute and YWCA Toronto will host the annual Job and Career Fair at the Scarborough Civic Centre this week to connect job seekers and employers as part of the City’s workforce development strategy.

Date: Wednesday, May 3

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., opening remarks at 10 a.m.

Location: Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

Opening remarks by Deputy Mayor Glenn De Baeremaeker (Councillor, Ward 38 Scarborough Centre) and Councillor Michael Thompson (Ward 37 Scarborough Centre), Chair of Toronto’s Economic Development Committee, will launch the event.

More than 35 employers from a variety of sectors will attend this fair, and job seekers are invited to bring their resumés and be ready to meet employers. On-site pre-screening interviews will be conducted for some positions. Resumé reviews and interview tips will be provided by event staff. Free Wi-Fi will be available. All Toronto residents are welcome to attend.

More information, including a list of employers and opportunities.