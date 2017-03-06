Praca dla młodzieży – rząd Ontario zatrudnia

Oto komunikat rządu Ontario:

Students Wanted: This is Not Your Ordinary Summer Job

Ontario’s Summer Employment Opportunities Offer Experience and New Skills

March 6, 2017 10:00 A.M.

Ontario is offering summer employment opportunities to help students develop important skills, gain meaningful experience and learn more about a career in natural resource management.

There are more than 2,000 summer jobs and full-time internships available to young people in over 200 communities across Ontario, including:

Stewardship Youth Ranger

Park Ranger

Aquatic/Wildlife Biologist

Assistant Forest Technician

Learn to Camp Program Leader

Fish and Wildlife Assistant

Land Use Planning Assistant

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Assistant

Climate Change Research Assistant

Wetlands Information Management Assistant

The province also offers summer jobs and work exchanges specifically for Indigenous youth that provide hands-on experience, on-the-job coaching and opportunities to explore a career in natural resources management.

These summer jobs provide meaningful work experience for students, allowing them to play an important role in supporting Ontario’s biodiversity and helping combat climate change by creating habitat for endangered species, evaluating forest health, working in Ontario Parks, supporting policy development and conducting scientific research.

Providing youth with job opportunities is part of Ontario’s plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.

QUOTES

” A job in Ontario’s natural resources management sector is certainly no ordinary summer job. These opportunities encourage young people to care for our environment while providing them valuable field experience and great stories to share for years to come. Our government is committed to providing these opportunities to help students build a professional skillset and better equip them to have a meaningful, well-paying career in our modern economy.”

– Kathryn McGarry

Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry

” Best job I’ve ever had. The experience and skills that I have accumulated from this job will help me in the future. This has been a great experience with spectacular co-workers, as well as learning about Ontario’s environment and getting paid for it. Best summer ever.”

– Stewardship Youth Ranger alumni

QUICK FACTS

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is the largest employer of youth in the Ontario Public Service with more than 2,000 hired annually.

Ontario has invested $250 million over two years to serve up to 150,000 more youth through its renewed Youth Jobs Strategy.

There are more than 30 government programs to help youth build skills, start a business or find a job.