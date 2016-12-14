Tragedia Aleppo – POMOC POTRZEBNA NATYCHMIAST!!!!

URGENT: Hundreds of our humanitarian friends and colleagues are facing summary execution, disappearance, and torture right at this moment in besieged Aleppo and we need to take urgent action to secure safe passage for them and the remaining 100,000 civilians.

This is the call that teachers, medical workers, and the White Helmets put out yesterday to the international community to implement the UN’s evacuation plan. We have almost no time so please act immediately and call the State Department and the Russian Embassy in Washington (numbers below) to demand safe evacuation for people trapped in besieged Aleppo.

Please email us back and let us know what they say. Thank you.

The Syria Campaign

•••

Dear Friend,

The bombs are falling as we write this. For years our humanitarian volunteers have worked to save the lives of our people in Aleppo: operating in underground hospitals, rescuing entire families buried under the rubble and risking our lives to document what the daily war crimes committed by Assad regime and its ally Russia. We can do no more.

Now we are with 100,000 civilians trapped in an area of five square kilometres with non-stop bombs, shells and advancements on the ground. In one building more than 500 people are sheltering. People have been underground for days.



We are calling on the international community to provide a safe passage out of Aleppo for the remaining 100,000 people. We know that the UN has a plan to get us out across the four kilometres of Western Aleppo to safety: with a few dozen buses and lorries we could all be evacuated in twenty four hours. However, we need the international community to guarantee the safety of their workers and our own.

CALL THE STATE DEPARTMENT AND THE RUSSIAN EMBASSY RIGHT NOW TO DEMAND SAFE PASSAGE.



State Department: +1 202-647-9572 and Russian Embassy: +1-202-298-5700

If we stay we fear for our lives. The women may be taken to camps, the men disappeared and anyone who is known to have supported civilians will face detention or execution. We’ve watched thousands of our boys and mens be detained. Countless White Helmets, doctors, nurses and humanitarians have been targeted and killed in the regime’s cruel assault on Aleppo. The regime has been trying to kill us for five years. Please don’t give them this chance.

We can not believe that the world’s most powerful countries cannot get 100,000 souls four kilometers to safety.

CALL THE STATE DEPARTMENT AND THE RUSSIAN EMBASSY RIGHT NOW TO DEMAND SAFE PASSAGE.



State Department: +1 202-647-9572 and Russian Embassy: +1-202-298-5700

Signed,

Syria Civil Defence (The White Helmets), Kesh Malek, Independent Doctors Association, and Syrian American Medical Society

This slideshow requires JavaScript.